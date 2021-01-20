International Flights Latest News: Giving good news to international passengers, full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday said it has started daily flight services between Delhi and Sharjah, under the air bubble agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also Read - International Flights: Air India Commences Non-stop Hyderabad-Chicago Flights | Details Here

As per updates from the joint venture airline of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, Sharjah is the second destination in the UAE, complementing its 4x weekly connectivity between Delhi and Dubai.

The airline had deployed its A320neo aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration. Besides, from January 24, the airline will also fly daily between Mumbai and Sharjah.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our daily services between Delhi and Sharjah, and are excited to add flights on the Mumbai-Sharjah route in the next four days,” Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thing said.

He added that these flights further strengthen the presence in the Middle East while offering travellers the choice of flying India’s best airline between India and the UAE.

Notably, Vistara is the only airline to offer travellers the choice of flying Premium Economy between India and the UAE, in addition to Business and Economy cabins.

Complete schedule here:

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival DELHI – SHARJAH – DELHI 20 Jan 2021 – 26 Jan 2021 Delhi (DEL) – Sharjah (SHJ) UK 267 Daily 0330 Hours 0600 Hours Sharjah (SHJ) – Delhi (DEL) UK 268 Daily 0700 Hours 1235 Hours 27 Jan 2021 – 27 Mar 2021 Delhi (DEL) – Sharjah (SHJ) UK 267 Daily 0230 Hours 0500 Hours Sharjah (SHJ) – Delhi (DEL) UK 268 Daily 0600 Hours 1135 Hours MUMBAI – SHARJAH – MUMBAI (24 Jan 2021 – 27 Mar 2021) Mumbai (BOM) – Sharjah (SHJ) UK 253 Daily 1640 Hours 1830 Hours Sharjah (SHJ) – Mumbai (BOM) UK 254 Daily 1930 Hours 0015 Hours (+1)

For the comfort of all flyers, Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. However, Vistara encourages its customers to fully understand the applicable guidelines before making their bookings.