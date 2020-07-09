International Flights Latest News: Even as the Central government has suspended the international flight operations till July 31, there is ray of hope for people to fly to UAE as the Emirate is ready to allow Indians to fly with valid work permits. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Quits Advertising Chinese Mobile Brand Oppo, Rejects His Multi-Crore Deal

UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna on Wednesday said that some flights are likely to be operated from India to the UAE very soon for Indians who have valid residency or work permit

The development comes at a time when India has suspended all scheduled international passenger flights since March 23 till July 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking in details about the international flight operations from India to UAE, Al Banna said that the problem is not in the UAE. “The problem actually, or the point, is in India. India has not opened up their airports. They do not allow the foreign carriers to fly into India,” he added.

For long time, the UAE has been talking and consulting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) on this matter.

He said that very soon, the UAE will be able to start operations dedicated to those Indians, who are in India with valid residency and work permit and ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approval and COVID-19 PCR test.

The hope from the UAE comes at this time as the Emirate has opened its airports for foreign countries.

He said that the UAE will allow visitors and residents back into the Emirate on two conditions: One is that they need to have an ICA approval. They have to apply online. It is very simple. They put their details and all that. And they get the ICA approval.

“Number two is that they need to have COVID-19 PCR test done no more than 96 hours from the date of their arrival in the UAE,” he noted.

At this time of corona crisis, the Indian government has started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 under which Air India and private Indian carriers have been operating unscheduled repatriation flights to bring back stranded Indians from abroad.

Meanwhile the central government is also in talks with the US and Canada and other countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral ties which will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights.