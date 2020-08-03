International Flights Latest News: After US and France, India has also established individual bilateral bubbles or transport bubbles with Germany that will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5: SpiceJet Repatriates 269 Stranded Indians From Amsterdam to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Notably, India has started the phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission from August 1 to repatriate stranded Indians from these countries. In return, these flights will also take their stranded nationals from India. Also Read - International Flights: Kuwait Resumes Services But Won’t Allow Flights From India, Other Countries | Here’s Why

As part of Vande Bharat Mission phase 5, Air India is operating flights to France, Germany and the US under these transport bubbles. Also Read - International Flights: Air Bubbles Soon Coming up With Neighbouring Countries, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

On July 9, India had announced an air bubble with the UAE to operate flights from July 12 to 26. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What are the transport bubbles/air travel arrangements?

Transport bubbles or air travel arrangements are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are reciprocal in nature — meaning airlines from both the countries enjoy similar benefits.

Who all can fly from India to Germany?

1) Indian national who are permitted to fly abroad as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

2) Seamen of foreign nationalities (seamen of Indian origin would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.)

3) Stranded EU nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Europe and transiting through Germany or spouses of these people whether accompanying or otherwise.