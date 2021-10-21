New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced restrictions on international flights are unlikely to be immediately, reported news agency PTI quoting a senior civil aviation ministry official who said that current frequencies under air bubble arrangements are adequate to meet the current demand. Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.Also Read - International Flights: British Airways Announces Diwali Offer, Gives Special Ticket Fares Between India And UK

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal reportedly told PTI that the current frequencies available under the air bubble arrangements are adequate to meet the demand and there is not much demand for international routes as the visa regime is very restrictive. He also noted that on certain sectors such as US and Canada, airlines have 30 to 40 per cent load factors for mid-December 2021. “We can surely consider opening once demand nears pre-COVID levels.” Also Read - International Flights: Air India Enhances Flight Frequency to Israel From Nov 6 | Full Schedule, Travel Guidelines, Other Details Here

Speaking on the sidelines after the inauguration of the Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Bansal also said that if there is a need, then air bubble arrangements can be expanded. Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other’s territories subject to certain conditions. Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 28 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany and Japan. Also Read - Breaking: India Issues Fresh Travel Advisory, Makes Negative RT-PCR Test Report Must For International Passengers

To a query on when fare bands are likely to be removed, Bansal said a call would be taken “once demand returns to pre-COVID levels”. Domestic air services resumed after two months on May 25, 2020.

(Based on PTI inputs)