International Flights Latest News: With the commencement of Vande Bharat Mission Phase 8, India has established air bubble arrangement with over 21 countries so far. As per the latest air bubble agreement, Indians now can fly to these countries without any hassle.

Even though the commercial international flights have been banned because of the coronavirus till November 30, Tanzania, Netherlands and Rwanda have now joined the country's air bubble arrangement under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 7. It means, normal flights will not start operations till November 30. However, international passengers can only fly through Vande Bharat flights.

The 21 countries that India has established air bubble include Afghanistan, Bhutan, US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Netherlands, Canada, Iraq, Kenya, Oman and Ukraine.

However, while flying to these countries, international passengers must know the country-wise quarantine guidelines at this time of coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, passengers also must know wther they are eligible to fly at this moment or not. Here are some general guidelines for passengers who are planning to fly to these countries.

From India to UK

1) Only stranded UK nationals/residents or foreign nationals transiting through UK can fly.

2) Indian national holding any type of valid UK visa and destined for UK only can fly.

3) Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed to fly.

From India to US

1) Only US citizens, legal permanent residents and foreign nationals holding valid US visas can fly.

2) Any Indian national holding valid US visa can also fly.

3) Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed to fly as well.

From India to UAE

1) Only UAE nationals can fly without any hassle.

2) ICA-approved UAE residents destined for UAE only also can fly.

3) Moreover, Indian nationals holding any type of valid UAE visa and destined for UAE also can fly.

From India to Maldives

1) Maldivian nationals/residents and foreign nationals holding valid Maldivian visas can fly.

2) And also Indian nationals can also fly to this country provided the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals.

From India to Germany

1) Indian nationals who are permitted to travel abroad as per MHA guidelines can fly.

2) Stranded EU nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Europe can fly.

3) Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed to fly.

From India to France

1) Indian nationals who are permitted to travel abroad as per MHA guidelines can fly without any hassle.

2) Stranded EU nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Europe can fly as well.