International Flights Latest News: With India climbing up the COVID-19 chart at an unmatched pace — now standing at the third position, only after the US and Brazil — the resumption of the international flight services seems doubtful. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had earlier banned international passenger services till July 31. But it was being planned that country-specific, case-specific corridors can be opened with the US, France, Germany, the UAE etc.

But the latest development in the number of cases in India might act as a dampener, reports said. With over 7 lakh total cases, India is only behind the US (30 Lakh) and Brazil (17 lakh).

Apart from the US, the other countries with which India may like to enter into an agreement for resuming international services are France, Germany, UAS. The number of cases in France is 1.68 lakh, in Germany is 1.98 lakh, in the UAE is 52,600.

Recently, the European Union has banned flights coming from India as the number of cases in India is rising. This happened even before India became third overtaking Russia in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The United Kingdom has also released its list of countries that it’s considering safe. India is not one among them.

So it boils down to this point: Only the US can afford to resume flights to India. But then won’t it be risky for India?