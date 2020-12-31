International Flight Latest Updates: Taking preventive measure, the Central government on Wednesday extended the coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights to the UK till January 31. Also Read - Amid Ladakh Standoff, China Deploys 'Sea-Wing' Underwater Glider Drones in Indian Ocean: Report

Taking the stringent action, the aviation regulator DGCA said that it has launched efforts to track down thousands of people who have entered India from UK in the past few weeks. Apart from India, more than 25 countries have suspended air travel with the United Kingdom over the new Covid-19 strain.

The recommendation to ban the international flights based on inputs from the joint monitoring group headed by director general of health services (DGHS) and the National Task Force headed by DG, Indian Council of Medical Research.

Will Vande Bharat flight operate during ban?

While issuing the suspension order, the DGCA stated that the international scheduled flights will be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis. These scheduled flights are being run under Vande Bharat Mission of the Central government.

The DGCA order clearly mentioned that the suspension will not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

Notably, due to coronavirus pandemic, the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July.

Air bubble with 24 countries

Since March till now, India has formed air bubble agreement with over 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France to repatriate . Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.