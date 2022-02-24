New Delhi: Oil Prices breached $100 a barrel-mark for the first time since 2014. This comes as Russia moved troops into Ukraine following an announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This has sparked concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.Also Read - Russian Ruble On A Free Fall As Russia Launches Attacks On Ukraine, Crosses 86 Per Dollar Mark

According to a report by Reuters, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes. Also Read - Picture Captures Explosions in Kyiv After Vladimir Putin Launches Invasion of Ukraine

For the unversed, Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer, which mainly sells crude to European refineries, and is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35% of its supply. With the disruptions in the supply chain due to this crisis around the Black Sea, Oil prices have touched $100 per barrel mark from $75 per barrel in a matter of a few weeks. Also Read - Ukraine Imposes Martial Law After Russia Declares War