New Delhi: International passengers arriving in India will now need to upload their RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal for the test done on the eighth day of arrival, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Additional Flights to Melbourne, Sydney Till 27 March 2022 | Check Full Flight Schedule, Guidelines Here

As per the fresh guidelines, all international passengers must mandatorily be quarantined at home for seven days, followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day. Earlier, isolation was needed only for those passengers coming from “at risk” countries. If the passenger tests negative on the eight day, she/he will have to further monitor her/his health for the next seven days. Also Read - International Flights: Qatar Airways Announces 25% Discount on Flight Tickets For Indians | Details Inside

“As per the latest government guidelines, passengers arriving in India will have to upload the repeat RT-PCR test done on the 8th Day of arrival on the Air Suvidha portal,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet. Also Read - Suspension of Quarantine-Free Visa Policy in Thailand - Key Points

(Based on IANS inputs)