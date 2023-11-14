Home

International Trade Fair Begins Today: Check Timing, Venue, Ticket Availability, Police Advisory

Entry to the fair will only be allowed for business visitors from November 14 to 18. The fair will be open to the general public from November 19 to 27.

International Trade Fair 2023: Ticket Prices, Venue, How To Register; Here's All You Need To Know

India International Trade Fair 2023 is all set to begin on November 14 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The India International Trade Fair is being organised from November 14 to 27 and is anticipated that the fair will draw approximately 40,000 visitors daily, and could swell to around one lakh visitors per day during weekends and holidays.

In this fair, as many as 3,500 exhibitors from India and other countries such as UAE, Iran, and Thailand will showcase their products during the 14-day international trade fair. Moreover, the representatives from 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Iran, and UAE will participate in the event.

Entry Tickets Available at 55 Metro Stations

The DMRC said the entry tickets for the international trade fair will be available at 55 metro stations across the city. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also said it will begin selling IITF tickets on November 14 for “business days” (November 14–18), and on November 19 for “general public days”.

The DMRC said the entry tickets will be available at only 55 selected metro stations including Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate and Barakhamba station among others.

International Trade Fair: Check Public Advisory

There would be no entry of visitors from gate number 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8 and 9.

Visitors will be allowed entry from gate number 1, 4, 6 and 10.

Entry for exhibitors will be from gate number 1, 4, 5b and 10.

Entry for media persons will be from gate number 5-B.

Entry for ITPO officials will be from gate number 9 and 1.

There will be no entry for Trade Fair after 05:30 pm on all days.

There will be no slae of tickets at Pragati Maidan.

International Trade Fair: Check Traffic Restrictions

Delhi Police has issued a special traffic advisory in view of the India International Trade Fair, 2023.

According to police, no vehicle will be allowed to park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

Moreover, the guests will not be allowed to park vehicles on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg.

However, the vehicles that are found parked on the above mentioned roads will be towed away and actions will be taken for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

International Trade Fair: How to Reach Venue

If you are coming by Delhi Metro, you may get down at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO through Gate No. 10.

Visitors can also use shuttle service for entry through Gate No.’s 6 and 4.

You can also get down at Mandi House Metro Station and walk.

Visitors who are using DTC buses for travelling from Delhi or NCR can alight at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.