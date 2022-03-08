New Delhi: This International Women’s Day, investors and curators can buy the exclusive Kalpana Chawla NFT collection. The NFT marketplace, GuardianLink has decided to launch the NFT collection to celebrate the first Indian-American Woman Space Astronaut. According to Financial Express, the NFT collection can be bought from beyondlife.club.Also Read - Women's Day 2022: In An Orbit Shift, All Women-Team to Manage Wipro GE Health's New Facility

According to the report, the NFT collection will have 10 unseen pictures of the astronaut. A total of 250 NFTs will be launched with 25 NFTs of her each of 10 pictures. The images will also have personalised quotes by the first Indian-American woman in space. Also Read - Navi Technologies To Launch Rs 4,000 Crore IPO. Here Is What We Know So Far

On Women’s day 2022, this comes as a very inspiring move. Kalpana Chawla became the first woman of Indian origin to flew on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997. However, her second flight to space proved to be her unfortunate last as well. Her second flight, Space Shuttle Columbia, crashed during her re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere on February 1, 2004. Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Deepamol Breaks Glass Ceiling, Becomes Kerala's First Woman Ambulance Driver

She was among the seven crew members who could not make it back to the earth. She won many medals including the Congressional Space Medal of Honour, after her untimely death. She has been an inspiration for millions across the globe, especially in her home state of Haryana.

The FE report also quoted Ramkumar Subramaniam, CEO of GuardianLink as saying that they are glad that they will be able to connect and touch the lives of her [Kalpana Chawla’s] fans.

The investors can buy the NFT from GuardianLink’s beyondlife.club.