Home

Business

International Women’s Day 2023: These Banks, NBFCs Offer High FD Interest Rate To Women Investors | Full List Here

International Women’s Day 2023: These Banks, NBFCs Offer High FD Interest Rate To Women Investors | Full List Here

Indian Bank recently introduced a new retail term deposit product called ‘IND SUPER 400 DAYS’ and opened it for investment from March 6, 2023.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also offer the highest interest rate of 7.10% on its fixed deposits.

International Women’s Day 2023: In general, senior citizens receive an extra interest rate on fixed deposits from banks. Notably, fixed deposits have become popular investment choices, especially among new investors, as they offer income certainty and capital protection. Fixed deposits are also an ideal instrument for realizing short-term financial goals and for parking emergency and post-retirement corpuses. However, not all banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) offer higher interest on fixed deposits for women investors. Take a look at a few banks and NBFCs that offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits, especially to women investors.

Indian Bank

Indian Bank recently introduced a new retail term deposit product called ‘IND SUPER 400 DAYS’ and opened it for investment from March 6, 2023. In this term deposit, the bank offers 0.05% higher interest rate to women investors. Moreover, senior women citizens can earn up to 7.65 % and super senior citizens can earn up to 7.90% interest rate.

You may like to read

Mahila Savings Scheme

Apart from the FDs, one small savings scheme for women will be launched soon which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech. According to FM Sitharaman, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will have a two-year term and would have a 7.5% interest rate.

Punjab and Sindh Bank

Punjab and Sindh Bank also launched a special fixed deposit for women called ‘PSB GRIH LAKSHMI FIXED DEPOSIT SCHEME and offered 6.90% interest rate when FD is booked via the online route for women. The bank offers 7.40% interest rate for senior citizen women investors.

Sriram Finance

Sriram finance recently announced an additional interest rate of 0.10% higher interest rate for women depositors and said the senior women citizens can earn up to 0.50% plus 0.10% interest rate on regular deposits.

SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

For regular investors, the SBI offers on FDs is 7.10% interest rate on its special Amrit Kalash deposit and it is valid till Match 31, 2023. Likewise, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also offer the highest interest rate of 7.10% on its fixed deposits.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.