International Women’s Day 2024: Rekha Jhunjhunwala To Dolly Khanna, Five Women Investors In India; Know Their Portfolio Size & Top holdings

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of the late veteran and famous investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, holds a portfolio of worth an estimated Rs 43,069.2 crore.

As the Indian economy is growing, the country is seeing a rise in the number of female investors as well as entrepreneurs. Earlier share and participation of women in stock market or investment related financial institutions was very less. As education among women has improved, the number of women representation in the Finance sector is also growing.

The share is not only as an investor but women have also started handling big portfolios and stakes in one of the leading Indian companies. Let us take a look at five prominent women investors, their portfolio size and top holdings.

International Women’s Day 2024: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of the late veteran and famous investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, holds a portfolio of worth an estimated Rs 43,069.2 crore according to equity research portal Trendlyne.

Two top stocks she holds in her portfolio are from Titan Company and Tata Motors, wherein she holds 5.4 per cent and 1.6 percent stakes at the end of the December quarter.

Here are some of the popular women investors and their top holdings, according to Trendlyne:

Rekha Jhunjhunwala Portfolio

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has one of the biggest portfolios in size, as she has publicly held stakes in 25 companies. She hold 5.4 percent stake in Titan Company which is estimated to be worth Rs 18,061 crore, followed by a 1.6 per cent stake in Tata Motors (Rs 5,534.9 crore), 9.6 per cent in Metro Brands (Rs 2,960.8 crore), and 2.1 per cent in Canara Bank (Rs 2,248.1 crore).

Sangeetha S Portfolio

Sangeetha S publicly holds stocks of 118 companies, which are worth an estimated Rs 550.6 crore. Among which notable stakes are 2.0 percent in Mufin Green Finance (Rs 59.1 crore) and 3.5 per cent in Indo Amines (Rs 32.8 crore).

Seetha Kumari Portfolio

Ace investor Seetha Kumari’s portfolio is estimated to be worth Rs. 528.5 crore out of which she has public shareholdings in 10 stocks. Her major investments include a 6.3 per cent stake in Huhtamaki India (Rs 155.2 crore).

Shivani Tejas Trivedi Portfolio

Eminent Investor Shivani Tejas Trivedi holds eight stocks publicly, total value of a portfolio worth Rs 508.6 crore. Her notable investments include a 2.4 per cent stake in AstraZeneca Pharma India (Rs 326.5 crore) and a 1.5 per cent stake in NOCIL (Rs 64.2 crore).

Dolly Khanna Portfolio

Famous investor Dolly Khanna publicly holds stock of an estimated worth Rs 502.6 crore. There are 18 stocks in her portfolio out of which notable investments have a 1.3 per cent stake in Chennai Petroleum Corporation (Rs 177.3 crore).

