International Women’s Day 2024: Top Four Investment Assets Can Benefit Indian Women In Long Term

International Women’s Day 2024: Financial independence is the term widely used for women in India. To become empowered and independent financial literacy can play a major role in women’s life. Experts list out the top investment assets for Indian women.

Top Four Investment Assets Can Benefit Indian Women In Long Term

Gold Investment

As women hold gold, jewelry with them in many houses, though it can be considered as one of the good investments in recent times, apart from this women can also think of investing in modern ways of investments in gold. Digital gold, Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are amongst the most prominent options for gold investment for women.

Why Gold Investment?

Gold serves as a hedge against inflation, preserving purchasing power over time.

Including gold in your investment portfolio can reduce overall risk and increase stability, particularly during times of market volatility.

Mutual Funds Investment

Mutual funds pool money from multiple investors to purchase a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities. As they are managed by professional fund managers, it offers women access to a diversified portfolio without the need to select individual securities for themselves. It also reduces time and risk involved in direct investment in the stock market.

Why Mutual Funds?

Mutual funds spread risk across a variety of assets, reducing the impact of market volatility.

Experienced fund managers make investment decisions on behalf of investors.

Equities (Stocks):

Equities represent ownership shares in a company. When you buy stocks, you become a shareholder and you will get benefits from the company in forms of dividends or returns depending on your investment. Investing in equities offers high returns as compared to a variety of other investments available in the country, but also carries higher risk compared to other investment options. Always consult a market expert and investor advisor before taking any investment decisions related to the stock or equities.

Why Equities?

It can generate significant returns over the long term

Many companies offer a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

Investing in equities means you become a partial owner of a company.

PPF Investment

Investing in a Public Provident Fund (PPF) can be advantageous for women due to its long-term savings benefits, tax advantages, and security.

PPF offers guaranteed returns and tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, it’s also better for building a retirement corpus or funding long-term goals.

It’s a suitable investment avenue for women looking to build wealth steadily over time while enjoying tax benefits and security.

