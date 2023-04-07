Home

Internet Giants Like Google, Facebook And Twitter May Lose Safe Harbour For Not Removing Govt Flagged Content

New Delhi: Google, Facebook, and Twitter may lose protection under safe harbour if they fail to remove content identified by the government-notified fact-checker as false or misleading information, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

Fact-checkers are a reference point to fight against misinformation and rejected arguments that it will adversely impact “free speech,” said Chandrasekhar.

“If you want Section 79 safe harbour protection as an intermediary then you have some obligation. The obligation is that you have to be proactive on misinformation.”

“If you choose to have a disagreement with the fact checker, you can continue to have that on your platform but then the person who has been aggrieved by that disinformation and you will have a legitimate dispute in the court … section 79 was a safe harbour. That will get removed,” he said.

Platforms such as Google, Facebook, Twitter et cetera fall within the ambit of an intermediary. The safe harbour clause protects intermediaries from legal action on them for any objectionable content posted online by their users.

Chandrasekhar said that the IT ministry will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online pertaining to the government.

The minister said that the work on fact check is still in progress while releasing guidelines under the IT rules 2021.

“Government has decided to notify an entity through Meity and that organisation then would be the fact checker for all aspects of content online and only those content that are related to the government,” Chandrasekhar said.

The “Dos and Don’ts” around fact-checking will be shared before it is notified, the minister said.

“We will certainly have an outliner on what the organisation will look like. Whether it will be PIB fact check and what will be the dos and don’ts. We will certainly have that shared as we notify,” the minister said.

He said that PIB needs to be notified to be a fact checker under the IT rules.

“Odds are that it will be a PIB fact check unit that will be notified. The reason we have not said PIB fact check explicitly under the rule is that it has not been notified under the IT rule,” Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar also added that the intermediaries have asked the government to notify a fact checker on whom they can rely for their due diligence around false information.

“We will notify fact-checkers under Meity to essentially help intermediaries decide what is misinformation or not. If they are able to do it on their own, fine. If they need help with government information, there will be a fact checker,” Chandrasekhar said.

Intermediaries can continue to contest content flagged by the notified fact check entity but they may lose safe harbour protection under the IT Act, he added.

The government as part of the amendment in the IT Rules 2021 has mentioned that “in respect of any business of the Central Government, is identified as fake or false or misleading by such a fact check unit of the Central Government as the Ministry may, by notification published in the Official Gazette”.

