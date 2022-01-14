New Delhi: Post office schemes have always been a go-to for middle-class and low-middle-class Indians. They facilitate small savings and provide good returns. One such scheme is Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme. Under this scheme, if you invest Rs 95 daily, you can get almost Rs 14 lakhs on maturity.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Making Money From Stock Market? Here’s How to Declare it in ITR Filing

This policy is unique in its own way. Under the scheme, the depositor investor gets periodical returns. The maturity amount is given regularly instead of only once. Also, in case of the death of the insurant, the full amount is paid to the nominee or legal heir.

Gram Sumangal Yojana: Key Features