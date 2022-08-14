New Delhi: Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai this morning. Even though ANI has quoted hospital sources saying Jhunjhunwala was not keeping well for the past couple of days, the news of his death definitely caught the country by surprise. Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960 and grew up in Mumbai. Apart from investing, Jhunjhunwala also ran a privately-owned stock trading firm known as RARE Enterprises, a named derived from the first two letters of his wife Rekha and himself.Also Read - What Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Net Worth?
Here are some of the golden quotes by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Also Read - Who Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, How He Became Dalal Street Mogul | READ Also Read - 'Will Miss Him But Never Forget Him': PM Modi, Uday Kotak, Adani, Sehwag Mourn Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Demise
- “Hastily taken decisions always result in heavy losses. Take your own time before putting money in any stock.”
- “Nobody can predict the weather, death, market and women. Market is like a woman, always commanding, mysterious, uncertain and volatile. You can never really dominate a woman and likewise you cannot dominate the market.”
- “Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.”
- “Always go against tide. Buy when others are selling and sell when others are buying.”
- “Never invest at unreasonable valuations. Never run for companies which are in limelight.”
- “Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it.”
- “Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of stock market investor life.”
- “Anticipate trend and benefit from it. Traders should go against human nature.”
- “Emotional investment is a sure way to make loss in stock markets.”
- “Trading always keeps you on your feet, it keeps you alert. That’s one of the reasons why I like to trade.”
- “You cannot make profits in the stock market unless you have the ability to bear losses.”
- “Buy when others sell and sell when others buy – the stock market mantra.”
- “Invest in companies which have strong management and competitive management.”
- “When opportunities come, they can come through technology, marketing, brands, value protections, capital, etc. You need to be able to spot those.”
- “Stock markets are always right. Never time the market”