New Delhi: Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai this morning. Even though ANI has quoted hospital sources saying Jhunjhunwala was not keeping well for the past couple of days, the news of his death definitely caught the country by surprise. Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960 and grew up in Mumbai. Apart from investing, Jhunjhunwala also ran a privately-owned stock trading firm known as RARE Enterprises, a named derived from the first two letters of his wife Rekha and himself.Also Read - What Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Net Worth?

Here are some of the golden quotes by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala