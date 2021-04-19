New Delhi: Trading or investing in the share market is a tricky thing for many of us while some have aced it and earned a lot of money. But since market investments come with their share of risks, many have lost their life savings. For all those who are planning to invest or trade in shares, this article is a must-read as the advice comes from none other than Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Jhunjhunwala is a billionaire investor and needs no introduction today. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Says 'Kumbh Mela Shouldn't Have Taken Place' in His Viral Instagram Video - Watch

Back in 1986, his earnings from the share market accounted for ₹5 Lakh. Today, Jhunjhunwala is among the richest Indian with a net worth of USD 3.3 Billion. Needless to say, Jhunjhunwala's advice and tips matter for those who are planning to invest or are already in the business.

So should one look for short term gains in trading? "My personal opinion to people is don't trade. Out of 10 lakh, 9.99 lakh lose. Trading requires the basic defeat of the human ego, which very few people have. It needs recognition that markets go to extremes on both sides. There is nothing logical or reasonable here," Jhunjhunwala was quoted as saying by BloombergQuint.

However, he has also disclosed the success mantra as he asks investors to be realists. What’s Jhunjhunwala advice for those who want to be a good trader?

“If you want to be a good trader and a good investor, then do one thing: keep the two apart. Don’t let one drive decisions for the other. I don’t mix my trading with investment,” Jhunjhunwala told Bloomberg-Quint.

“If I buy a stock and it goes down I don’t put it in my investment portfolio,” Jhunjhunwala revealed adding that the stocks which he trades in are generally not the stocks which he invests in.

Talking about the popular tag associated with him “Big Bull”, market veteran Jhunjhunwala said that one should be a chameleon as one must change as colour changes. One should not become a bull or a bear all the time.

Earlier in March, Jhunjhunwala said he had investments in private companies stretching to over a decade, and the returns he made on his unlisted portfolio are higher than the one on listed firms. Jhunjhunwala, who is reported to be the largest individual investor in the domestic markets, also said the level of taxation on the equity markets is “reasonable” given the socio-economic conditions in the country.

“I am happy to inform you that my return on the unlisted portfolio is greater than the return on my listed portfolio. There also I have long investments of 10-12 years,” he said, speaking at an event to commemorate Jana Small Finance’s anniversary, PTI reported. Jhunjhunwala had predicted the market benchmarks will keep doubling every four to five years, and added that in the next 25 years, India’s per-capita income will surpass that of China’s on the back of high economic growth.