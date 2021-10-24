New Delhi: Ace investor Warren Buffett’s iconic quote “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die” perhaps perfectly illuminates the essence of investment but we need to grasp the meaning. Rome was not built in a day which signifies that the long-term planning is key to achieve the ultimate goal. However, we must not build castles in the air. Logic needs to prevail when we are choosing to park our money even if the investment is for short term.Also Read - Are Silk Pillowcases Really Good For Healthy Hair and Smooth Skin? Here’s What We Know

Covid-19 Lessons for Personal Finance

The unprecedent Covid-19 pandemic is not only shaping our lives but also changed the landscape of the personal finance management strategy. So, in order to balance the expenditure and investment one needs to take a few decisions. These are – one must pay savings first, one needs to be very careful about spending lavishly on brands, think twice before availing loans and making investment with borrowed money.

Financial Planning is Key

Another lesson we have all learnt from the ongoing pandemic is that financial planning is imperative and we must start early. While people often plan for the certain, their homes, cars, marriages, babies or even retirement, saving for the uncertain or unexpected isn't on most of our radars. To be able to navigate during uncertainties better, it is worthwhile to invest in a comprehensive savings plan. A good savings plan is one that is safe and systematic, as per an IANS report.

Don’t Make Hasty Decisions

However, one must refrain from making hasty decisions. Given the current volatility in financial markets, it is likely that our investments may have been affected. In either case, it is important to refrain from getting worried and making hasty decisions as a kneejerk reaction to adverse circumstances. In fact, we must patiently evaluate the current investment strategy and if required, make adjustments to minimize the blow and recalibrate resources for a healthy recovery of our portfolio.

It is important to make certain adjustments to our investments, savings, and protection priorities so that our personal finances are immune to any future crisis, the IANS report says.

Benefits of Starting Early

Making investment early provides an edge as one gets the perfect opportunity to receive the benefits of the savings at opportune times. To simplify, if you plant a tree during the proper season and nurture it thoroughly, you are bound to get the fruits at right time.