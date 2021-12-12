New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron variant in India, decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 4 per cent in its Monetary Planning Committee (MPC) meeting this month. Sounds good, right? But not for all. Some, particularly investors who have fixed deposit accounts at public and private sector banks, may find it upsetting. The RBI has been maintaining a status quo in the interest rates for over a year now, negatively impacting those with fixed deposit accounts.Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Stock Market Investment Tips From 1st To 7th November, Know Where To Invest In Market This Week | Watch Video To Find Out

As of now, the repo rate stands at 4 per cent, while the reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 per cent, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on December 8, Wednesday. The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward.

In the past few years, many banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have also relentlessly cut down the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). However, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance are some of the firms that have recently hiked the rates on their FD plans. Keeping these things in mind, Fixed Deposit account holders must look at different ways to increase their monthly returns from the accounts.

Here’s what FD investors should keep in mind to enhance their income from the accounts:

Short-term FD rates are hiked first

As per records, whenever there is a hike in interest rates, short-term or medium-term rates are hiked first. For example, HDFC Bank recently hiked interest rates of FD tenures within the range of 7 to 29 days, 30 to 90 days, 91 days to 6 months, 6 months 1 day to less than one year.

Avoid long-term investments

Investors who have fixed deposit accounts should not invest in long-term policies, experts suggest. This is because when you renew your existing FD or invest in a new one, it will be a better option. Investing for a shorter period of time also means that you can avoid locking your money for a long time, which can prove helpful in the current scenario. You can also take advantage of the rate hikes when banks or NBFC s decide to do so. You may also be levied a penalty if you lock in your amount now and withdraw it before the maturity period.

Use the FD ladder strategy

Interest rates on fixed deposits have fallen to an all-time low at present. However, financial planners have a solution for investors to get the most out of this risk-free form of investment. According to them, investors can levy the FD ladder strategy to get higher returns from their accounts. An FD ladder is made by breaking one big fixed deposit and use that money to invest in multiple short-term plans of lower amounts. This ensures that not all your money is locked in together at lower interest rates, while also keeping your average return at a higher amount.