Share Market News | New Delhi: Friday saw a major sell-off by investors in the Indian share market. As of 2:30 PM, just an hour before the market closes, Sensex was trading over 1,000 points lower than the previous close. Nifty50 fell below 16,200 after staying above 16,300 for a good part of the day. Financial Services, IT, Oil and Bank stocks were falling the most.

Sensex today was trading at 54,256.88, over 1,050 points or nearly 2 per cent lower. 24 out of 30 stocks in the index were trading in the red. In Nifty50, 38 out of 50 stocks were taking a dip. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers in Sensex and Nifty50 respectively.

In Nifty Financial Services, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers. Only 1 out of 20 stocks in the index was in the green. In Oil and Gas stocks, Gujarat Gas was nearing its 52-week low and was the top loser. Reliance, IGL and Petronet were among the other top losers.

All the stocks in Nifty IT index were in the red. Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the top losers.

The dip may further intensify in western markets as the Federal Reserve is set to announce the data on US inflation today. This might most likely be followed by a rate hike announcement by the Fed, akin to the one by RBI the day before yesterday.