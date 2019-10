New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate officials on Wednesday reached Tihar Jail to interrogate Congress leader P Chidambaram who is currently in judicial custody in the INX CBI case, stated news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and the Congress leader’s wife Nalini Chidambaram also reached the Tihar jail.

On Tuesday, a special court had allowed three ED officials to interrogate P Chidambaram in connection with the money laundering case.