iPhone 12 Model: During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, if you have not been able to buy iPhone cheaply till now, then now there is a chance to buy other iPhone models cheaply. There is still a craze for iPhones in India and especially the old generation iPhones sell a lot. That’s why we are telling you about the deals for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series, not new ones. Actually, there is not much difference between iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. So, if you are thinking of getting iPhone 13 and getting better deals on iPhone 12 then you will not regret buying iPhone 13.Also Read - Engineers at Wipro, TCS, Infosys Get Less Salary Than Startups. Check Which Startup Pays More to Employees

The iPhone 11 may be a bit old, but if you want a cheap iPhone then this will be great. The processor is still fast and gives a smooth experience. Also Read - Apple Store iPhones Festive Season Sale In India Is On

In the Flipkart sale, you can buy a 64GB variant of iPhone 11 for around 20 thousand rupees. But for this, you have to make many offers. Its price here is Rs 43,900, but after the discount, it has come down to Rs 36,990 here. Also Read - These Banks Offer Loans At Cheap Interest Rates, Shopping Discounts Ahead Of Festive Season | Full List Here

The company is offering a cashback offer to ICICI Bank debit card users. Apart from this, if you want, you can exchange the old phone. The maximum exchange value is Rs 16,900.

If you have an old iPhone or any other old high-end smartphone, then you can exchange it and buy iPhone 11 for even cheaper.

The cheapest variant of the iPhone 12 series is the iPhone 12 mini. The 64GB variant of this phone is priced at Rs 59,990 on Flipkart. Buying this is not a profitable deal for you.

As a Flipkart offer, this price comes down to Rs 38,990. After the bank offer, this price comes down to Rs 37,240. After this, if you want to buy it by exchanging your old phone, then this price comes down to about 20 thousand rupees. However, the maximum camping on the exchange is Rs 16,900.

The maximum exchange value will be available only if you have an expensive old phone. Apart from this, some other bank offers are also available which you can try.