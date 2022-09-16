New Delhi: Zomato-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit announced that it has partnered with Unicorn Info solutions to deliver next-generation iPhones at your doorstep within minutes. CEO Albinder Dhindsa has the service is available only in Mumbai and Delhi as of now.Also Read - Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Down Over 1000 Pts, Nifty Tumbles Over 300 Pts

iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022

This tie-up between Blinkit and Unicorn is expected to bring about a revolution the quick e-commerce sector where users, in the near future, may be able to iPhone, iWatch, Airpods, and multiple Apple accessories within minutes.