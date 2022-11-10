iPhone Users! Apple iOS 16 5G Beta Programme Goes Live. Can You Enjoy Super-Fast 5G Now? Details Here

Before installation, customers are required to back up their iPhones. It is also recommended to install the beta software only on non-production devices that are not business critical

iPhone Users! Apple iOS 16 5G Beta Programme Goes Live. Can You Enjoy Super-Fast 5G Now? Details Here

New Delhi: Cheers to Apple users. The much-awaited iOS 16 5G Beta software programme has gone live in India. Airtel and Jio customers can now experience super-fast 5G. As part of Apple’s Beta software programme, the users of iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (third generation) models can experience 5G, before it gets publicly available in December.

This Beta programme is intended to let users try out the pre-release software, experience the latest features, and report any bugs in the software before it becomes publicly available. This Apple 5G Beta is open to anyone in the country with a valid Apple ID who accepts the agreement during the sign-up process.

Before installation, customers are required to back up their iPhones. It is also recommended to install the beta software only on non-production devices that are not business critical.

The iOS beta comes with the built-in Feedback Assistant app, which can be opened from the Home screen on your iPhone or iPad or from the Dock on your Mac. Apple in October said that the company was working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” said the tech giant.

As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, smartphone players are working towards making 5G available on their devices. Apple performs extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users.

(With agency inputs)