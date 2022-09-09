Mumbai: Days after Apple released its iPhone 14 series during its ‘Far Out’ event, another report by Bloomberg on Friday claimed that Tata Group is planning to manufacture iPhones in India and for this, the company in talks with Taiwan-based Wistron Corp. According to the report, Wistron, a supplier to Apple, will establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India along with the Tata Group, if the talks reach to an agreement.Also Read - TCS Bags Nokia Deal To Enrich Employee Experience In 130+ Countries

Bloomberg quoting people closely associated with the development said the Tata Group is planning to seek Wistron’s expertise in product development, supply chain and assembly to turn itself into a key player in technology manufacturing. Also Read - 14 BIG Takeaways From Apple's Fall 2022 Event

If the talks bear fruits in the days to come, it is believed that the Tata Group could become the first Indian company to manufacture Apple iPhones in India. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched Along With New iPhone 14: Check Price, Availability and More

“The structure of the deal and details such as shareholdings are yet to be finalized, and talks are ongoing,” a source was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

After the plan becomes successful, Tata Group will likely buy equity in Wistron’s operations in India and both the companies could also build an assembly unit in the country.

The Bloomberg report further added that it was not immediately clear if Apple was aware of the talks, which come at a time when the tech giant is looking to widen its supply chain in India and diversify more production away from China.

If the reported talks become a reality, the move will give a major boost to the Indian market and its technology sector and will also create more employment opportunities in the sector.

However, it must be noted that both Tata Group and Apple have not issued any official statement regarding the talks, while Wistron declined Bloomberg’s request to comment on the matter.