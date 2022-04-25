IPL 2022 | New Delhi: In parallel to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), fast-food giant Burger King has launched a campaign called Meme Premier League. According to a report by Mint, the campaign has reached 13 million users since its launch. Under this, the company will distribute 10 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to various winners.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: CSK Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XI's

What is Meme Premier League?

Under the campaign, the participants need to create a cricket meme from the match on that day. They can use an iconic moment of the match. The meme needs to be posted on the Instagram handle of the user, along with tagging the Burger King's handle.

The post needs to be shared on Twitter too. Next, the tweet having the maximum weekly engagement will be awarded an NFT of their own meme. Till date, the company has received over 2,400 memes, according to Mint. Throughout the season, a total of 10 NFTs will be awarded.

What are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)?

NFTs are non-exchangeable blockchain-based tokens carrying an iconic moment, song, painting or something else. These can be traded for another card. Largely, they are a part of the Ethereum blockchain. With changing times, a lot of artists are selling their digital art in the form of NFT. They have also made inroads into sports.