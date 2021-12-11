New Delhi: MedPlus Health Services will open its IPO for public subscription on Monday. Ahead of its IPO, the company has allotted 52.51 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 796 apiece, aggregating to Rs 417.98 crore, according to a latest report by PTI.Also Read - Paytm Shares: Should You Sell Or Keep After Muted Listing? Know What Experts Have To Say

The report stated that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BlackRock Global Funds, Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, HFFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF are among the anchor investors.

MedPlus Health Services' shares will be available for public subscription from December 13 till December 15 at a price range of Rs 780-796 apiece. According to the report, the ₹ 1,398-crore initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹ 600 crores and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to equity shares aggregating up to ₹ 798.30 crores by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Interestingly, the issue also has shares reserved for the employees of the company. Equity shares worth Rs 5 crore at a discount of Rs 78 per share on the final issue price have been reserved for the current employees.

The Hyderabad-based pharma giant will be the first pharmacy retailer in India to offer an omnichannel platform. It has plans to expand its network of retail stores, the report further added.