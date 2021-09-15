New Delhi: IPO-bound hospitality major OYO’s parent company Oravel Stays Private Ltd has applied for conversion into public limited company. Shareholders of Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd have approved the conversion of the company from a private limited company to a public limited company, PTI reported quoting a regulatory filing.Also Read - Britney Spears On Deleting Instagram Account: 'Celebrating Engagement With Sam Asghari'

Subject to receipt of any necessary approvals from any government, statutory or regulatory authority, the name of the company be and is hereby changed from Oravel Stays Private Limited to Oravel Stays Ltd, as per a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing by the company, PTI reported. Also Read - UN Appeals for Quick Release of USD 1.2 Billion Fund to Afghanistan