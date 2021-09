New Delhi: The Board of Oravel Stays Private Limited, operator of the travel technology platform OYO has approved the increase in the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 901 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The development comes ahead of its much-anticipated IPO, for which DRHP is likely to be filed in the next few months.Also Read - Kerala Unlock Update: Government Mulls To Open Institutions For Final Year Students from October 4 | Details Here