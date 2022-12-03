IPO-Bound Oyo To Fire 600 Employees, And Hire 250; Outgoing Employees Say ‘No Severance Offered’

Oyo will downsize 10 per cent of its 3700-employee base, which includes fresh hiring of 250 members and letting go of 600 employees

New Delhi: Hospitality major OYO plans to fire 600 employees across its technology and product teams and hire 250 to its business management teams, the company has confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“OYO is downsizing its product and engineering, corporate headquarters and the Oyo vacation homes teams, while it adds people to the partner relationship management and the business development teams. Oyo will downsize 10 per cent of its 3700-employee base, which includes fresh hiring of 250 members and letting go of 600 employees,” the statement read.

The firm said that its product and engineering teams are to be merged for smoother functioning.

“The downsizing in tech is also happening in teams which were developing pilots and proof of concepts such as in-app gaming, social content curation and patron-facilitated content. Additionally, members of projects which have now been successfully developed and deployed such as ‘Partner SaaS’ are being either let go or are being redeployed in core product & tech areas such as AI-driven pricing, ordering and payments,” the company said.

A report on Business Line that quoted three sources close to the development says that this has resulted team sizes being cut by almost 50-70 per cent and people are being asked to exit the company in 30 days without any severance pay.

“The company will be helping as many employees as it can in the outplacement and continuing with their medical insurance cover ranging between 3 months on an average. We are making wide-ranging changes in the organizational structure. OYO is downsizing its Product & Engineering, Corporate Headquarters, and the OYO Vacation Homes teams, while it adds people to the Partner Relationship Management and Business Development teams,” the company’s statement read.

However, the source quoted in the report said, “my manager called me and asked to put down the papers because my name was on the list of people to be let go. He told me that the company is downsizing in an attempt to show profits and eventually do a successful public listing. OYO’s revenues have been hit, so they are trying to reduce expenses now.”

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had, in October this year, slapped penalties worth over Rs 392 crore on online travel firms MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and hospitality services provider OYO for allegedly indulging in unfair business practices.

Following the CCI action, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India had written to SEBI asking the market regulator to stop OYO from launching its IPO.

“Now that OYO has been found guilty of indulging in anticompetitive and unfair business practices thereby affecting the business of small hotels and suppressing competition, it is imperative that its IPO (Initial Public Offering) should not be allowed in the interest of the hospitality sector, consumers and potential investors,” FHRAI said in a statement.

In October 2021, OYO filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 8,430 crore through an initial share sale.