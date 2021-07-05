New Delhi: GR Infraprojects and Clean Science and Technology are offering initial public offerings (IPOs) this week. Both GR Infraprojects and Clean Science and Technology’s IPOs Subscriptions will open on July 7 and close on July 9. The two companies are eyeing to fetch Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively, according to a Live Mint report. Also Read - Lajpat Nagar Central Market in Delhi Shut Until Further Orders For Flouting COVID Norms
Clean Science and Technology IPO
- Clean Science and Technology IPO subscription will open for three days. The opening date of Clean Science and Technology IPO Subscription is July 7, i.e Wednesday and closing date is July 9 i.e Friday.
- The IPO has fixed price band at Rs 880- Rs 900 per equity share.
- Clean Science and Technology IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.
- It has a market lot 16 shares and minimum 16 shares.
- The IPO will be listed at BSE, and NSE.
- Clean Science and Technology IPO has an issue size equity shares of Rs 1 (aggregating up to Rs 1,546.62 Crore).
- Clean Science and Technology IPO has an offer for sale equity shares of Rs 1 (aggregating up to Rs 1,546.62 Crore), according to details provided by chittorgarh.com.
- Basis of allotment date is on July 14. The initiation of refunds is on July 15. Clean Science and Technology IPO listing date on July 19.
- Clean Science and Technology is a Pune-based company. The company has customers in Europe, United States of America, China, Korea and other countries.
GR Infraprojects IPO

- GR Infraprojects IPO Subscription is opening on July 7, 2021. The closing date is on July 9.
- The IPO has a face value of Rs 5 per equity share.
- GR Infraprojects IPO price has been fixed at Rs 828 to Rs 837 per equity share.
- The IPO has a market lot of 17 shares and minimum order quantity of 17 shares.
- It will be listed at NSE and BSE.
- GR Infraprojects IPO has issue size of 11,508,704 equity shares of Rs 5 (aggregating up to Rs 963.28 Crore).
- The IPO has an offer for sale of 11,508,704 equity shares of Rs 5 (aggregating up to Rs 963.28 Crore), according to details provided by chittorgarh.com.
- GR Infraprojects is an Udaipur-based company which deals with integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).