New Delhi: HP Adhesives is all set to list in Indian stock exchanges today. The Mumbai-based company aims to raise Rs 126 crores from the market, out of which Rs 113.43 will be raised via fresh issue of share and Rs 12.52 crore via offer-for-sale. The subscription opened on December 15 and closed on December 17. And the HP Adhesives share allotment took place on December 22.

HP Adhesives IPO: Price Range, Other Key Details

HP Adhesives IPO face value : The face value of each equity share has been fixed at Rs 10.

: The face value of each equity share has been fixed at Rs 10. HP Adhesives IPO price range : The price range of one equity share has been fixed at Rs 262-Rs 274.

: The price range of one equity share has been fixed at Rs 262-Rs 274. The share was subscribed 20.96 times.

The offer-for-sale has been done by Anjana Haresh Motwani.

HP Adhesives IPO share allotment : The share allotment was announced on December 22.

: The share allotment was announced on December 22. HP Adhesives IPO listing date: The shares of the company will list in BSE and NSE on December 27.

HP Adhesives IPO: Direct Link To Check Share Price

The link will also provide other details like market cap, turnover and the volume of trade.