New Delhi: We have some positive IPO news today. Federal Bank’s subsidiary FedBank Financial Services Ltd or FedFina has initiated the process of launching the initial public offering (IPO). According to media reports, the bank’s board of directors approved the initiation on January 11, 2022. The offering will include a fresh sale of shares as well as an offer for sale.Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Closes 221 Points Higher, Nifty Above 18,000. A List Of Top 5 Gainers And Losers At BSE Today

According to the statement by the company, “The size of the IPO, portion of an offer for sale, price and other details with respect to the proposed IPO by FedFina will be determined in due course.” Also Read - Vodafone Idea Shares Plunge After Government Becomes Its Largest Shareholder

What Is FedFina: Key Points