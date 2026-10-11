IPO News Update: 5 new IPOs to open next week, GMP trading at up to Rs 75, check key details here

The mainboard IPOs include HD Fire Protect, Fusion CX, and Sahajanand Medical Technologies. Let’s take a look at the details of all five IPOs and check which one has the highest Grey Market Premium (GMP).

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New Delhi: Five new IPOs (Upcoming IPOs Next Week) are set to hit the stock market next week. These include three mainboard IPOs and two SME IPOs. The SME IPOs are Vaibhav Vyapar and Ravita Engineering Services. The mainboard IPOs include HD Fire Protect, Fusion CX, and Sahajanand Medical Technologies. Let’s take a look at the details of all five IPOs and check which one has the highest Grey Market Premium (GMP).

Vaibhav Vyapar Limited

Opening Date: October 13

Closing Date: October 15

Price Band: ₹51–₹54

Lot Size: 2,000 shares

GMP: ₹0

Category: SME

Ravita Engineering Services Limited

Opening Date: October 13

Closing Date: October 15

Price Band: ₹105–₹112

Lot Size: 1,200 shares

GMP: ₹12

Category: SME

HD Fire Protect Limited

Opening Date: October 13

Closing Date: October 15

Price Band: ₹258–₹271

Lot Size: 55 shares

GMP: ₹75

Category: Mainboard

Fusion CX Limited

Opening Date: October 14

Closing Date: October 16

Price Band: ₹275–₹289

Lot Size: 51 shares

GMP: ₹53

Category: Mainboard

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited

Opening Date: October 15

Closing Date: October 19

Price Band: Yet to be announced

Lot Size: Yet to be announced

GMP: ₹0

Category: Mainboard

IT stocks rally led by TCS; together add Rs 65,649 cr in market valuation

IT stocks emerged as the major catalysts behind the market’s sharp recovery on Friday, following an over 4 per cent rally in TCS after it reported better-than-expected September quarter results.

Indian IT companies largely brushed aside the news regarding the US suspending eight IT firms, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant and Microsoft, from a programme that allowed applications for green cards for foreign workers, contending that the practice has shut out Americans from the job market.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ended over 4 per cent higher on Friday after the company reported a 15 per cent jump in the July-September quarter net profit to Rs 13,884 crore and pointed to continued growth momentum going forward.

TCS on Friday said it does not expect the US action on the green card programme to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements, as India’s largest IT services company cited its single-digit applications under the programme over the past two years and its focus on local hiring.

The stock rallied 4.23 per cent to end at Rs 2,163 on the BSE.

Likewise, Hexaware Technologies surged 5.69 per cent, LTM Ltd jumped 4.01 per cent, Infosys climbed 3.01 per cent, HCL Tech was up 2.84 per cent, Wipro rallied 2.59 per cent and Tech Mahindra advanced 1.43 per cent.

Together, all these firms added Rs 65,648.78 crore in market valuation.

The BSE IT index surged 2.91 per cent to end at 27,406.62.

“Stronger-than-expected support from TCS earnings and broad-based buying across IT, banking and financial stocks helped lift the Nifty 1.30 per cent to 22,520.45,” Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

IT stocks led the recovery despite the US suspension of major technology companies from the PERM programme, he said.

“Investors appeared reassured by the clarification that the restriction affects the employment-based green card process rather than existing H-1B employment, limiting the immediate operational fallout. TCS’ 15 per cent profit growth, strong AI-related revenue and healthy deal wins provided an additional boost, helping investors look beyond near-term immigration concerns. However, a prolonged suspension could still raise localisation and employee-retention costs for Indian IT companies over time,” Radhakrishnan added.