New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of ACWA Power International is hitting the market today in Riyadh. The development has grabbed the eyeballs as this is the biggest IPO in Saudi Arabia since Aramco got listed in 2019. The company was aiming to raise up to USD 1.2 Billion, according to media reports. The Riyadh-based ACWA Power International is half-owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. The company is selling 81.2 million shares or 11.1 per cent stake at SR56 or USD 14.93 apiece. The ipo was subscribed by a staggering 248 times, Arab News reported.Also Read - IPO Watch: Full List of Initial Public Offerings Likely to Hit Market in October-November

The company has 64 assets in construction, operation and advanced development in 13 countries on three continents. The assets are valued at USD 248 Billion, according to the report by Arab News. Also Read - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Subscription: Two Key Risks That Investors Must Know

The company currently produces 2.8 million cubic metres of desalined water and 20 gigawatts of energy. The company aims to increase its production to 6.4 million cubic metres of desalined water and 41 gigawatts of energy. With this the company wants to develop a business model based on diversification, the Arab News report says. Also Read - Paras Defence IPO: Check Share Allotment Status, Price Details

Mohammad Abunayyan is the Chairman of company and the Paddy Padmanathan is the President and CEO.

Back in India, the IPOs hit record levels raising USD 9.2 billion in the first nine months this year and grew more than four-times the last year with the number of IPOs numbers clipping at 160.7 per cent, as per a PTI report.

So far, in 2021, more than 40 companies have floated their IPOs to raise Rs 65,000 crore, as per the PTI report.