New Delhi: A day ahead of Diwali 2021, the subscription period for PolicyBazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries’ initial public offerings (IPOs) is ending today. So far, policybazaar ipo has been subscribed overall 2.12 times, SJS Enterprises IPO has been subscribed 0.61 times, and Sigachi Industries IPO has been subscribed a whopping 33.72 times, according to details provided by Chittorgarh.Also Read - Policybazaar IPO: Review, Price Latest Subscription Status

Sigachi Industries IPO Subscription Status, Share Price, Review

Sigachi Industries IPO has been subscribed 3.36 times in qualified institutional buyer (QIB) section, 30.08 times in Net Interest Income (NII) segment, 52.64 times in retail individual investor (RII) section.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

Sigachi Industries IPO has been fixed at Rs 161 to Rs 163 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 90 shares and minimum order quantity of 90 shares.

The issue size is aggregating up to Rs 125.43 crore.

The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

SJS Enterprises IPO Subscription Status, Share Price, Review

SJS Enterprises IPO has been subscribed 0.12 times in QIB section, 0.08 times in NII section, 1.12 times in RII segment, as per chittorgarh website.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

SJS Enterprises IPO price has been fixed at Rs 531 to Rs 542 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 27 shares and minimum order quantity of 27 shares.

The IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.

It has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 800 crore which is entirely an offer for sale.

Policybazaar IPO Subscription Status, Price, Review