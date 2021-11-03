New Delhi: A day ahead of Diwali 2021, the subscription period for PolicyBazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries’ initial public offerings (IPOs) is ending today. So far, policybazaar ipo has been subscribed overall 2.12 times, SJS Enterprises IPO has been subscribed 0.61 times, and Sigachi Industries IPO has been subscribed a whopping 33.72 times, according to details provided by Chittorgarh.Also Read - Policybazaar IPO: Review, Price Latest Subscription Status
Sigachi Industries IPO Subscription Status, Share Price, Review
- Sigachi Industries IPO has been subscribed 3.36 times in qualified institutional buyer (QIB) section, 30.08 times in Net Interest Income (NII) segment, 52.64 times in retail individual investor (RII) section.
- The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- Sigachi Industries IPO has been fixed at Rs 161 to Rs 163 per equity share.
- It has a market lot of 90 shares and minimum order quantity of 90 shares.
- The issue size is aggregating up to Rs 125.43 crore.
- The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.
SJS Enterprises IPO Subscription Status, Share Price, Review
- SJS Enterprises IPO has been subscribed 0.12 times in QIB section, 0.08 times in NII section, 1.12 times in RII segment, as per chittorgarh website.
- The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- SJS Enterprises IPO price has been fixed at Rs 531 to Rs 542 per equity share.
- It has a market lot of 27 shares and minimum order quantity of 27 shares.
- The IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.
- It has an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 800 crore which is entirely an offer for sale.
Policybazaar IPO Subscription Status, Price, Review
- Policybazaar IPO has been subscribed 2.72 times in QIB section, 0.61 in NII section, and 2.46 time in RII segment, according to Chittorgarh report.
- Policybazaar IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.
- The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 940 to Rs 980 per equity share.
- It has a market lot of 15 shares and a minimum order quantity of 15 shares.
- The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.
- Policybazaar IPO has an issue size aggregating up to Rs 5,625 crore. Out of that, a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,875 crore.