New Delhi: Investors seeking to park their money in initial public offerings (IPOs) are likely to have hectic times in October and November as around 30 companies are aiming to collectively raise over Rs 45,000 crore through initial share-sales, according to a PTI report. Of the total fundraising, a large chunk would be garnered by technology-driven companies. The successful IPO of the online food delivery platform Zomato, which was overwhelmingly subscribed by more than 38 times, encouraged new-age tech companies to come out with their IPOs, as per the PTI report.

IPOs Status

Notably, the IPOs hit record levels raising USD 9.2 billion in the first nine months this year and grew more than four-times the last year with the number of IPOs numbers clipping at 160.7 per cent. Over half of the IPO proceeds came from just 34 issues worth USD 5.1 billion and Zomato’s USD 1.3 billion issue in July was the biggest issue, PTI reported.

So far, in 2021, more than 40 companies have floated their IPOs to raise Rs 65,000 crore, as per PTI report.

The firms that are expected to raise funds through their IPOs during October-November include Policybazaar (Rs 6,017 crore), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Rs 4,500 crore) Nykaa (Rs 4,000 crore), CMS Info Systems (Rs 2,000 crore), MobiKwik Systems (Rs 1,900 crore), PTI reported quoting the merchant banking sources.

In addition, Northern Arc Capital (Rs 1,800 crore), Ixigo (Rs 1,600 crore), Sapphire Foods (Rs 1,500 crore), Fincare Small Finance Bank (Rs 1,330 crore), Sterlite Power (Rs 1,250 crore) RateGain Travel Technologies (Rs 1,200 crore) and Supriya Lifescience (Rs 1,200 crore) may float their IPOs during the period under review, the PTI report said.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of True Beacon and Zerodha, said if the bull run continues for the next 1-2 years, the IPO rush will continue. Moreover, the technology sector is expected to remain a major market driver, as per the PTI report.