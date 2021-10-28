New Delhi: Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have played huge role in attracting new investors, who are under 30 years, to the share market, Nithin Kamath, the founder and chief executive of Zerodha, said. Kamath has also said that historically, activity has always dropped sharply post serious market falls. It will be interesting to see how the new young investors with small ticket sizes behave this time around, the Zerodha chief noted in a series of tweets.Also Read - Nykaa IPO Opens today, October 28: Should You Subscribe or Avoid E-tailer? Key Details EXPLAINED

Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Has These IPO Tips

“Unlike the previous bull runs, most of the new investors starting especially because of IPOs this time are under 30 years. The good thing is that they are younger and have less to invest. Meaning they can learn hands-on and bounce back quicker if money mistakes are made,” Kamath tweeted.

Kamath said, “Historically, activity has always dropped sharply post serious market falls. Folks who have significant investments typically don’t do anything in such markets. It will be interesting to see how the new young investors with small ticket sizes behave this time around.”

“IPOs have played a huge role in attracting these users. Without UPI for IPOs, it wouldn’t have been possible for non-bank brokerage firms like us. India Stack has probably been responsible for a lion’s share of disruption and innovation in India Fintech,” Kamath tweeted.

Zerodha, which was launched by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath with their own funds, pioneered discount broking in the country a decade ago and has gone on to become the largest player with over 6 million customers.

Earlier, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi has said that growth-oriented technology companies have raised Rs 15,000 crore through initial share sales in the last 18 months and IPOs worth around Rs 30,000 crore by such firms are in the pipeline, as per a PTI report.

"Growing number of unicorns in the startup ecosystem is a testimony of the new age tech companies coming of age in our economy. These companies often follow a unique business model focusing more on rapid growth than immediate profitability," Tyagi said, as per a PTI report.