New Delhi: The month of November is all set to witness hectic activities in terms of multiple initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the market. As many as five IPOs are hitting the market this month – Paytm parent One97 Communications, policybazaar parent PB Fintech, SJS Enterprises, Sigachi Industries, and Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets.

1. Policybazaar’s parent PB Fintech:

The IPO worth Rs 5,710 crore of PB Fintech that operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, has opened for subscription today. The subscription period will close on November 3.

The initial public offering has a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and an offer for sale of around Rs 1,960 crore.

It has a price band of Rs 940 to Rs 980 per equity share.

2. Paytm:

Paytm operator One97 Communications will launch its ipo on November 8. Rs 18,300-crore IPO , if successful, will become India’s largest initial public offering. Paytm IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore.

Paytm IPO price has been fixed between Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per equity share.

3. Sapphire Foods:

Sapphire Foods IPO will open for subscription on November 9 and it will close on November 11. The initial public offering is expected to raise Rs 1,500-2,000 crore.

4. SJS Enterprises:

The IPO of decorative aesthetics supplier SJS Enterprises opens for subscription today and will close on November 3. The Rs 800 crore IPO is entirely offer for sale based.

SJS Enterprises IPO has a price band of Rs 531 to Rs 542 per equity share.

5. Sigachi Industries:

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries is aiming to raise Rs 125.43 crore from the IPO. It has a price of Rs 161-163 per share.

Apart from these five, Nykaa, and Fino Payments Bank are currently open for public subscription. These seven companies will raise nearly Rs 33,500 crore through IPO.