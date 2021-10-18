New Delhi: Six new initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to hit the market, according to a PTI report. As many as six companies – Nykaa, Adani Wilmar, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Penna Cement Industries, Latent View Analytics and Sigachi Industries have received approval from market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Six companies had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI between May and August this year. These companies have received ‘observations’ during the period between October 11 to October 14. In Sebi parlance, the issuance of observations implies its go-ahead to float the initial public offering (IPO), PTI reported.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air to Take Off Soon; Top Points

Star Health, Adani Wilmar, Nykaa IPOs

Star Health and Allied Insurance is leading private health insurer in the country. It is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Star Health and Allied Insurance IPO is likely to have a fresh issue of Rs 2,000 crore.

The IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd that runs Nykaa is likely to have a fresh issue of Rs 525 crore.

Adani Wilamr IPO is likely to have a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,500 crore.

Penna cement is a Hyderabad company and it is likely to have a fresh issue of Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale up to Rs 250 crore.

Latent View Analytics’ IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 126 crore.

Sigachi Industries IPO is likely to have a sale up to 76.95 lakh equity shares.

Shares of these Nykaa, Adani Wilmar, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Penna Cement Industries, Latent View Analytics and Sigachi Industries will be listed on BSE and NSE.