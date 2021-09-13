New Delhi: Two more Initial Public Offerings (IPO) are set to hit the market this week. Markolines Traffic Controls Limited and Sansera Engineering IPOs will be opened for subscription and investors are curious to know details. Sansera Engineering IPO will open on September 14 and the subscription period is scheduled to end on September 16. Markolines Traffic Controls Limited IPO subscription is opening on September 15 and the subscription will close on September 20.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Touch Each's Other Feet After Getting Married, Set Couple Goals | Watch

Sansera Engineering IPO Review, Price

Sansera Engineering IPO has a price of Rs 734 to Rs 744 per equity share.

It has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 20 shares.

Sansera Engineering IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,282.98 crore.

The offer for sale amounts to Rs 1,282.98 crore.

The initial public offering will be listed at BSE ad NSE.

Markolines Traffic Controls IPO