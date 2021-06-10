New Delhi: IPOs are back! The covid second wave saw a tepid phase as no major Initial public offering was announced in April and May. However, with the daily number of Coronavirus cases falling gradually, now entities have once again decided to offer IPOs. Subscriptions for as many as three IPOs are set to open next week. Shyam Metalics & Energy, Sona Comstar, and Navoday Enterprises will open subscription for their IPOs, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For THESE 2428 Posts; No Exam Required | Check How to Apply & DIRECT LINK

Sona Comstar

Sona Comstar is a manufacturer of auto component. The subscription for Sona Comstar IPO will open on June 14. The Sona Comstar IPO subscription closing date is on June 16. Sona Comstar IPO worth a staggering Rs 5,550-crore. Sona Comstar IPO will have a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore. Sona Comstar IPO will have an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,250 crore through Singapore VII

Topco III Pte Ltd. Sona Comstar IPO has fixed the price band at Rs 285-291 per share.

Sona Comstar IPO has a market lot size is 51 shares. As part of Sona Comstar IPO, a retail-individual investor is allowed to apply for up to 13 lots. Meanwhile, the 33 percent stake holder

in Sona Comstar Blackstone will sell half of its holding.

Navoday Enterprises

Marketing and event management company Navoday Enterprises is all set to offer its IPO. The subscription for Navoday Enterprises IPO will commence on June 14. Navoday Enterprises IPO will

close on June 17. Navoday Enterprises is aiming to raise Rs 46.08 crore through the IPO. Navoday Enterprises has fixed the price band at 20 apiece

Shyam Metalics & Energy

Shyam Metalics & Energy is a steel manufacturer and its IPO subscription will open on June 14. Shyam Metalics & Energy IPO will have a band of Rs 303-306 per share. The total worth of Shyam Metalics & Energy IPO will worth Rs 909-crore. Shyam Metalics & Energy IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 657 crore. Shyam Metalics & Energy IPO also has an offer for sale (OFS) up to Rs 252 crore.

Shyam Metalics & Energy IPO subscription will open on June 14. The three day subscription period will close on June 16. Meanwhile, Shyam Metalics & Energy IPO will open for anchor investors on June 11. Investors are allowed to invest minimum bids for 45 equity shares in Shyam Metalics & Energy IPO and in multiples of 45 equity shares thereafter.