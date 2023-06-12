Home

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies will be open for subscription this week keeping the primary market busy. The companies are Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd, Bizotic Commercial Ltd, Cosmic CRF Ltd, Cell Point (India) Ltd.

New Delhi: The initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies will be open for subscription this week keeping the primary market busy. The companies are:

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is a general waste handling and management services provider. The company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, aiming to raise up to Rs 11.42 crore through the issue.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of 9.2 lakh equity shares, aggregating to Rs 9.2 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.22 lakh equity shares by selling shareholder Vikas Sharma.

Opening Date Monday, 12 June 2023 Closing Date Wednesday, 14 June 2023 Basis of Allotment Monday, 19 June 2023 Initiation of Refunds Tuesday, 20 June 2023 Credit of Shares to Demat Account Wednesday, 21 June 2023

IPO Date 12 June 2023 to 14 June 2023 Listing Date Thursday, 22 June 2023 (Tentative) Face Value Rs 10 per share Price Rs 100 per share Lot Size 1200 Shares Total Issue Size 1,142,400 shares

(aggregating up to Rs 11.42 Cr) Fresh Issue 920,000 shares

(aggregating up to Rs 9.20 Cr) Offer for Sale 222,400 shares of Rs 10

(aggregating up to Rs 2.22 Cr) Issue Type Fixed Price Issue IPO Listing At NSE SME Market Maker portion 57,600 shares

Asnani Stock Broker

Nikunj Stock Brokers

* Source: Chittorgarh

As per the company filing, it intends to utilise the proceeds from the net issue for the following objects:

Repayment of certain secured borrowings (including accrued interest and foreclosure charges, if any) in full availed by the company

Funding the working capital requirements

General corporate purposes.

Bizotic Commercial Ltd

Bizotic Commercial India Ltd was incorporated in 2016. It engages in the business of manufacturing, designing, and marketing readymade garments under the brand name URBAN UNITED. Bizotic Commercial India Ltd offers a diverse range of clothing including formal wears, casual wears, party wears, ethnic clothing, winter clothing et cetera.

The company’s IPO will open on 12 June 2023 and close on 15 June 2023. This public offer will be available for subscription at a fixed price band of Rs 175 per equity share and one lot of the public issue will comprise 800 company shares. The SME company aims to raise Rs 42.21 crore through issuance of 2,412,000 fresh issues of the company.

Event Tentative Date Opening Date Monday, 12 June 2023 Closing Date Thursday, 15 June 2023 Basis of Allotment Tuesday, 20 June 2023 Initiation of Refunds Wednesday, 21 June 2023 Credit of Shares to Demat Thursday, 22 June 2023 Listing Date Friday, 23 June 2023

IPO Date 12 June 2023 to 15 June 2023 Listing Date 23 June 2023 (Tentative) Face Value Rs 10 per share Price Rs 175 per share Lot Size 800 Shares Total Issue Size 2,412,000 shares

(aggregating up to Rs 42.21 Cr) Fresh Issue 2,412,000 shares

(aggregating up to Rs 42.21 Cr) Issue Type Fixed Price Issue IPO Listing At BSE SME Market Maker portion 120,800 shares

Beeline Broking

*Source: Chittorgarh

As per the company filing, Bizotic Commercial Ltd intends to utilise the proceeds from the net issue for the following objects:

Setting up retail store

Repayment of loan

Working capital requirement

General Corporate Purpose

Meeting Public Issue Expenses.

Cosmic CRF Ltd

Cosmic CRF Ltd was incorporated in 2021. It supplies cold-rolled stainless sections to manufacturing companies including Titagarh Wagons Limited, Hindusthan Engineering & Industries Limited, Melbrow Engineering Works Private Limited, Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, Allied Construction Engineers & Fabricators, et cetera.

The Cosmic CRF IPO date is all set to open on 14 June 2023, aiming to raise up to Rs 60 crore through the issue. The public issue will be closed for subscription on June 16.

Event Tentative Date Opening Date Wednesday, 14 June 2023 Closing Date Friday, 16 June 2023 Basis of Allotment Wednesday, 21 June 2023 Initiation of Refunds Thursday, 22 June 2023 Credit of Shares to Demat Friday, 23 June 2023 Listing Date Monday, 26 June 2023

IPO Date 14 June 2023 to 16 June 2023 Listing Date 26 June 2023 (Tentative) Face Value Rs 10 per share Price Rs 314 to Rs 330 per share Lot Size 400 Shares Total Issue Size 1,822,000 shares

(aggregating up to Rs 60.13 Cr) Fresh Issue 1,822,000 shares Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Listing At BSE SME Market Maker portion 91,200 shares

Giriraj Stock Broking

*Source: Chittorgarh

As per the company filing, Cosmic CRF Ltd intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for the following:

Funding the expansion of existing manufacturing unit

Funding of working capital requirement

Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain unsecured loan

General corporate purposes

Cell Point (India) Ltd

Cell Point (India) Ltd was incorporated in 2001. The company is engaged in multi-brand retail selling of smart phones, tablets, mobile accessories, and mobile-related products and allied accessories from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, Redmi, and OnePlus.

The company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 15 June 2023, aiming to raise Rs 50.34 crore from the primary market. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 100 per share.

Event Tentative Date Opening Date Thursday, 15 June 2023 Closing Date Tuesday, 20 June 2023 Basis of Allotment Friday, 23 June 2023 Initiation of Refunds Monday, 26 June 2023 Credit of Shares to Demat Tuesday, 27 June 2023 Listing Date Thursday, 29 June 2023

IPO Date 15 June 2023 to 20 Jun 2023 Listing Date 29 June 2023 (Tentative) Face Value Rs 10 per share Price Rs 100 per share Lot Size 1200 Shares Total Issue Size 5,034,000 shares

(aggregating up to Rs 50.34 Cr) Fresh Issue 5,034,000 shares

(aggregating up to Rs 50.34 Cr) Issue Type Fixed Price Issue IPO Listing At NSE SME Market Maker portion 252,000

Nnm Securities

*Source: Chittorgarh

As per the company filing, Cell Point (India) intends to utilise the proceeds

Repayment of certain borrowings

Repairs and renovation of existing retail outlets & setting of new retail outlets

To meet the working capital requirements;

General corporate expenses

Issue expenses

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.