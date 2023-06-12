By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IPOs This Week: Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd, Bizotic Commercial Ltd & Others; Check Dates, Price & Other Details
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies will be open for subscription this week keeping the primary market busy. The companies are Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd, Bizotic Commercial Ltd, Cosmic CRF Ltd, Cell Point (India) Ltd.
New Delhi: The initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies will be open for subscription this week keeping the primary market busy. The companies are:
Also Read:
- Uorfi Javed Masks Her Face Up In a Bold Peach Colored Co-Ord Set - Watch Video
- Fact Check: Adipurush Team Hikes The Price For Ticket Next to Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman in Theatres? Here's The Truth!
- Anushka Sharma Finds Support After Being Unnecessarily TROLLED Following Virat Kohli, India's Loss in WTC Final 2023 | VIRAL POSTS
- Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd
- Bizotic Commercial Ltd
- Cosmic CRF Ltd
- Cell Point (India) Ltd
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd is a general waste handling and management services provider. The company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, aiming to raise up to Rs 11.42 crore through the issue.
You may like to read
The issue consists of a fresh issue of 9.2 lakh equity shares, aggregating to Rs 9.2 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.22 lakh equity shares by selling shareholder Vikas Sharma.
|Opening Date
|Monday, 12 June 2023
|Closing Date
|Wednesday, 14 June 2023
|Basis of Allotment
|Monday, 19 June 2023
|Initiation of Refunds
|Tuesday, 20 June 2023
|Credit of Shares to Demat Account
|Wednesday, 21 June 2023
|IPO Date
12 June 2023 to 14 June 2023
|Listing Date
|Thursday, 22 June 2023 (Tentative)
|Face Value
Rs 10 per share
|Price
Rs 100 per share
|Lot Size
|1200 Shares
|Total Issue Size
1,142,400 shares
(aggregating up to Rs 11.42 Cr)
|Fresh Issue
920,000 shares
(aggregating up to Rs 9.20 Cr)
|Offer for Sale
222,400 shares of Rs 10
(aggregating up to Rs 2.22 Cr)
|Issue Type
Fixed Price Issue IPO
|Listing At
|NSE SME
|Market Maker portion
57,600 shares
Asnani Stock Broker
Nikunj Stock Brokers
* Source: Chittorgarh
As per the company filing, it intends to utilise the proceeds from the net issue for the following objects:
- Repayment of certain secured borrowings (including accrued interest and foreclosure charges, if any) in full availed by the company
- Funding the working capital requirements
- General corporate purposes.
Bizotic Commercial Ltd
Bizotic Commercial India Ltd was incorporated in 2016. It engages in the business of manufacturing, designing, and marketing readymade garments under the brand name URBAN UNITED. Bizotic Commercial India Ltd offers a diverse range of clothing including formal wears, casual wears, party wears, ethnic clothing, winter clothing et cetera.
The company’s IPO will open on 12 June 2023 and close on 15 June 2023. This public offer will be available for subscription at a fixed price band of Rs 175 per equity share and one lot of the public issue will comprise 800 company shares. The SME company aims to raise Rs 42.21 crore through issuance of 2,412,000 fresh issues of the company.
|Event
Tentative Date
|Opening Date
|Monday, 12 June 2023
|Closing Date
|Thursday, 15 June 2023
|Basis of Allotment
|Tuesday, 20 June 2023
|Initiation of Refunds
|Wednesday, 21 June 2023
|Credit of Shares to Demat
|Thursday, 22 June 2023
|Listing Date
|Friday, 23 June 2023
|IPO Date
12 June 2023 to 15 June 2023
|Listing Date
|23 June 2023 (Tentative)
|Face Value
Rs 10 per share
|Price
Rs 175 per share
|Lot Size
|800 Shares
|Total Issue Size
2,412,000 shares
(aggregating up to Rs 42.21 Cr)
|Fresh Issue
2,412,000 shares
(aggregating up to Rs 42.21 Cr)
|Issue Type
Fixed Price Issue IPO
|Listing At
|BSE SME
|Market Maker portion
|120,800 shares
Beeline Broking
*Source: Chittorgarh
As per the company filing, Bizotic Commercial Ltd intends to utilise the proceeds from the net issue for the following objects:
- Setting up retail store
- Repayment of loan
- Working capital requirement
- General Corporate Purpose
- Meeting Public Issue Expenses.
Cosmic CRF Ltd
Cosmic CRF Ltd was incorporated in 2021. It supplies cold-rolled stainless sections to manufacturing companies including Titagarh Wagons Limited, Hindusthan Engineering & Industries Limited, Melbrow Engineering Works Private Limited, Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, Allied Construction Engineers & Fabricators, et cetera.
The Cosmic CRF IPO date is all set to open on 14 June 2023, aiming to raise up to Rs 60 crore through the issue. The public issue will be closed for subscription on June 16.
|Event
|Tentative Date
|Opening Date
|Wednesday, 14 June 2023
|Closing Date
|Friday, 16 June 2023
|Basis of Allotment
|Wednesday, 21 June 2023
|Initiation of Refunds
|Thursday, 22 June 2023
|Credit of Shares to Demat
|Friday, 23 June 2023
|Listing Date
|Monday, 26 June 2023
|IPO Date
14 June 2023 to 16 June 2023
|Listing Date
|26 June 2023 (Tentative)
|Face Value
Rs 10 per share
|Price
Rs 314 to Rs 330 per share
|Lot Size
|400 Shares
|Total Issue Size
1,822,000 shares
(aggregating up to Rs 60.13 Cr)
|Fresh Issue
|1,822,000 shares
|Issue Type
Book Built Issue IPO
|Listing At
|BSE SME
|Market Maker portion
91,200 shares
Giriraj Stock Broking
*Source: Chittorgarh
As per the company filing, Cosmic CRF Ltd intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for the following:
- Funding the expansion of existing manufacturing unit
- Funding of working capital requirement
- Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain unsecured loan
- General corporate purposes
Cell Point (India) Ltd
Cell Point (India) Ltd was incorporated in 2001. The company is engaged in multi-brand retail selling of smart phones, tablets, mobile accessories, and mobile-related products and allied accessories from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, Redmi, and OnePlus.
The company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 15 June 2023, aiming to raise Rs 50.34 crore from the primary market. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 100 per share.
|Event
Tentative Date
|Opening Date
|Thursday, 15 June 2023
|Closing Date
|Tuesday, 20 June 2023
|Basis of Allotment
|Friday, 23 June 2023
|Initiation of Refunds
|Monday, 26 June 2023
|Credit of Shares to Demat
|Tuesday, 27 June 2023
|Listing Date
|Thursday, 29 June 2023
|IPO Date
15 June 2023 to 20 Jun 2023
|Listing Date
|29 June 2023 (Tentative)
|Face Value
Rs 10 per share
|Price
Rs 100 per share
|Lot Size
|1200 Shares
|Total Issue Size
5,034,000 shares
(aggregating up to Rs 50.34 Cr)
|Fresh Issue
5,034,000 shares
(aggregating up to Rs 50.34 Cr)
|Issue Type
Fixed Price Issue IPO
|Listing At
|NSE SME
|Market Maker portion
|252,000
Nnm Securities
*Source: Chittorgarh
As per the company filing, Cell Point (India) intends to utilise the proceeds
- Repayment of certain borrowings
- Repairs and renovation of existing retail outlets & setting of new retail outlets
- To meet the working capital requirements;
- General corporate expenses
- Issue expenses
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.