New Delhi: IPO mania hit share market in 2021 as more than 25 Initial Public Offerings have grabbed the headlines so far. However, it seems that the ongoing Covid second wave slowed down announcements regarding the new IPOs. However, as the daily number of Coronavirus cases started to decline, companies are likely to offer a number of IPOs. Also Read - Narada String Case: Mamata Banerjee Made Party in CBI Transfer Plea Filed Before HC

Here are a list of companies that are offering IPOs in May and June, according to a report by good returns Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Believes Mohammed Siraj Has Got Better Since the AUS Tour

1. KIMS Hospitals: The healthcare group of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals has received necessary nod from the regulatory body SEBI for IPO. KIMS hospitals IPO is planning to offer a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 200 crore. An offer for sale of 21,340,931 shares will be offered by investors and promoters. Also Read - Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021: Full Schedule, Squads, Match timings, Telecast And Live Streaming Details

2. Dodla Dairy: Dodla Dairy is offering an IPO worth Rs 800 crore. Dodla Dairy has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) whioch states that an OFS up to 10,085,444 will be offered.

3. Arohan Financial: Arohan Financial is offering an IPO size of Rs 1750 crore to Rs 1800 crore. Arohan Financial IPO will include a fresh issue up to Rs 850 crore. The company is likely to offer an OFS of 2,70,55,893 shares by different entities.

4. India pesticides: India pesticides is offering an IPO worth Rs 800 crore. India pesticides IPO will include Rs 100 crore as fresh issuance. It will have an OFS of Rs 700 crore.

5. Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar): Sona Comstar is offering an IPO worth Rs 6,000 Crore. The company is likely to offer a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore. The auto parts manufacturing company will also offer and OFS, the good returns website reports.