New Delhi: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has revised its Doorstep banking charges. The new charges will be effective from August 1, 2021. India Post Payments Bank offers Doorstep Banking (DSB) services to customers. One can open a bank account, make deposits, fund transfers, cash withdrawal, buy life insurance and general insurance.
IPPB Banking Charges Revised
- Cash Deposit, Cash Withdrawal Charges: IPPB customers need to pay Rs 20 plus GST to avail services such as cash deposit, and cash withdrawal.
- Mobile Prepaid, Postpaid Bill Payments: For prepaid recharges there is no charges. However, for postpaid bill payment, one needs to pay Rs 20 plus GST. For other bill payments, one needs to pay Rs 20 plus GST.
- Doorstep Banking Charges: Earlier there was no charges. Now Rs 20 for each request per customer, according to a notification issued by IPPB.
- PPF, RD, Sukanya Samriddhi, LARD service charges: IPPB offers the service of making payments to your Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Recurring Deposit Account (RD), and Loan Against Recurring Deposit (LARD). Customers need to pay Rs 20 plus GST to avail the each service.
- Fund Transfer Charges: If an account holder sends money within IPPB Accounts, then Rs 20 plus GST DSB charges will be levied.
- If money is sent to other bank accounts, Rs 20 plus GST DSB charges will be applicable.
- Customers need to pay Rs 20 plus GST for reissue of QR code. They will also need to pay Rs 20 plus GST for assisted UPI.