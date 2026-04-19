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Netanyahu places Israeli Air Force on high alert as tensions in Strait of Hormuz escalate, prepares target list for Iran, war likely to...

Netanyahu places Israeli Air Force on high alert as tensions in Strait of Hormuz escalate, prepares target list for Iran, war likely to…

Concerns are also growing in Israel regarding Lebanon, especially after US President Donald Trump said that Israel should refrain from carrying out strikes in Lebanon.

AI-generated image of Netanyahu and Khamenei

New Delhi: Benjamin Netanyahu has placed the Israeli military on high alert over the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran amid the rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the reports, the Israeli officials are closely monitoring the changing signals coming from US President Donald Trump. President Trump has been changing his stance on the issue; at times, the US president talks about reaching a quick agreement, while at other times he warns that the United States could resume bombing Iran. It is important to note that after the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly closed again, Trump said he would not allow Iran to engage in blackmail.

Israeli officials say it is still unclear which direction the situation will take. One official stated that it would be premature to predict how things will unfold. He added that while Trump appears eager to move toward an agreement, Iran continues to maintain a hardline stance.

Here are some of the key details:

This update comes at a time when Pakistan is continuing its mediation efforts between the two sides.

is continuing its mediation efforts between the two sides. A Pakistani official told Saudi media that Iran has proposed transferring enriched uranium to Pakistan.

Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the strait will remain closed until the United States lifts its naval blockade.

It has warned ships not to move beyond their anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has opened fire on commercial vessels attempting to pass through Hormuz.

Israeli officials view this move as one that could escalate the conflict further.

Israeli Air Force on alert for potential strikes

As per the Ynet report, the Israeli military has completed all the preparations to deal with the rising tensions. The report further added that the Israeli Air Force has been placed on high alert, and a list of targets has been prepared.

Officials added that there has been no change in the guidelines issued by the Home Front Command. Schools across the country are set to fully reopen on Sunday. However, the situation remains uncertain ahead of Memorial Day and Independence Day. Meanwhile, concerns are also growing in Israel regarding Lebanon, especially after US President Donald Trump said that Israel should refrain from carrying out strikes in Lebanon.

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