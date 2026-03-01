Home

Iran, Israel, US war effect: Fares of non-stop flights from India to Europe and North America skyrocket; Middle East airspace closed

First class fares on a direct Mumbai to London flight have reached lakhs of rupees.

Demand for direct flights from India to destinations like London and New York has suddenly increased, and fares have reached record levels.

New Delhi: The escalating military tensions in the Middle East are now directly impacting the pockets of ordinary travellers. Following attacks in the Gulf region, including the UAE, Dubai’s two major airports, Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, have been temporarily closed. Dubai is considered a major hub for connecting flights worldwide, so its closure is a significant blow to the global travel network.

One-stop flights to Europe and North America

Indian travellers often take one-stop flights to Europe and North America via Dubai or other Gulf hubs. Tickets from these hubs were relatively cheap, and seats were readily available. However, the closure of the Dubai hub has severely impacted this entire system. As a result, demand for direct flights from India to destinations like London and New York has suddenly increased, and fares have reached record levels.

Attacks on Dubai airports

On February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States conducted airstrikes against Iran. Just hours later, Iran responded with missile and drone attacks. The situation in the region rapidly deteriorated, and many countries imposed restrictions on their airspace as a precautionary measure. This unstable environment severely impacted international flight operations.

Fares have more than doubled

The crisis has had the greatest impact on travellers with urgent travel needs. Fares for non-stop flights from Delhi to London have more than doubled compared to normal. For example, the price of an economy class ticket on a direct Air India flight has reached over 150,000 rupees. Virgin Atlantic fares for the same route have seen even higher rates. These rates are typically considered comparable to business class fares. However, fares for flights arriving a few days later are relatively lower, suggesting this surge is due to a sudden surge in demand and limited seats.

Cancellation of flights amid fare rise

Not only economy, but premium and first-class fares have also seen sharp increases. First class fares on a direct Mumbai to London flight have reached lakhs of rupees. Travel experts say that until the airspace situation becomes clearer, fares will continue to fluctuate.

Meanwhile, Air India has announced the cancellation of several international flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Amritsar to cities like London, New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. Many of these routes pass through Middle Eastern airspace. There is currently no clarity on when the flight restrictions will be lifted. However, Gulf airlines like Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Saudia are still offering limited one-stop connections through their hubs, but seat availability is low, and fares are significantly higher than normal.

