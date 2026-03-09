Home

Business

Iran war pushes crude oil to its highest price since 2022 as it surpasses $115, experts predict surge up to $150

Iran war pushes crude oil to its highest price since 2022 as it surpasses $115, experts predict surge up to $150

Crude oil has become nearly 50% more expensive in the 10 days since the war began on February 28th.

Experts believe that oil prices could reach $150 per barrel.

New Delhi: The US-Israel-Iran war has pushed crude oil prices to a three-and-a-half-year high in the international market. Today, on March 9th, it rose 25% to reach over $115 per barrel during trading. However, it later recovered slightly and is now near $105. Previously, in 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war had pushed crude oil past $100.

Main reasons behind price rise

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz: The biggest reason for the rise in crude oil prices is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a 167-kilometer-long waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Due to the Iran war, this route is no longer safe. Due to the increased risk, no oil tankers are transiting through it.

20% of the world’s petroleum passes through this route. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait also depend on it for their exports. India imports 50% of its crude oil and 54% of its LNG needs through this route. Iran itself exports through this route.

Attacks on oil refineries: In response to US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Iran has carried out drone attacks on oil facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. These attacks have forced these countries to cut production. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to target other energy installations in the region.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

On March 2, Iran attacked the Ras Tanura oil refinery of the state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco. It is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies.

Crude oil price surge 60% in 10 days

Brent crude oil today rose more than 10%, trading near $105 per barrel. Crude oil has become nearly 50% more expensive in the 10 days since the war began on February 28th. Previously, it had surpassed $100 during the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

Experts believe that oil prices could reach $150 per barrel. This could impact petrol and diesel prices in India, potentially increasing prices by 5 to 6 rupees per liter. However, the Indian government maintains that it has sufficient oil.

According to a report, this backup is sufficient enough that even if supplies are completely disrupted, the country’s entire supply chain could easily operate for 7 to 8 weeks. This means there is no major concern about a shortage of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products in the coming days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.