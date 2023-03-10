Home

IRCTC Trains Cancelled List: Indian Railway Cancels THESE Trains Today, March 10; Complete Details Here



IRCTC Update: Many trains scheduled to depart on Friday were cancelled by the Indian Railways due to weather, maintenance and operational reasons. Every week, the railway department carries out engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special , Naihati – Sealdah Local, Kalyani Simanta- Sealdah Local are among some trains that are fully cancelled on March 10.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on March 10, 2023

Cancellation of Local Trains on 10.03.2023

Up Train: 31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31437 (Naihati), 31439 (Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31111 (Katwa), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel).

Down Train: 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta), 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel).

From Bandel: 37743

From Katwa: 37748

Cancellation of Mail/Express/Passenger Trains on March 10, 2023

UP: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – Siuri), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat).

Down: 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri – Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road – Sealdah), 13188 (Rampurhat – Sealdah).

Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn at 09.05 hrs o­n 10.03.2023 will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special leaving Salem at 13.40 hrs on 10.03.2023 will be fully cancelled.

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

You can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or not by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

